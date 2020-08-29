Also available on the nbc app

Hollywood is in mourning following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, a silver screen superhero and real-life hero to many. The "Black Panther" star passed away at home surrounded by his wife and family following a private, four-year colon cancer battle. His former co-stars, as well as many other Hollywood actors, flooded social media with their heartbroken reactions to his death and memories of his life.

