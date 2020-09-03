Also available on the nbc app

News of the late Chadwick Boseman's private battle with cancer surprised his fans and former co-stars, giving them a deeper understanding of the actor and what he was going through over the last four years. According to the late actor's longtime agent, he kept his diagnosis a secret because he was a "very private person." His agent also noted to The Hollywood Reported that the late star's mother "always taught him not to have people fuss over him." Adding, "(Boseman) also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person."

