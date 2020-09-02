Access
Chadwick Boseman's Final Text To 'Black Panther' Producer Was About Bringing Joy To Sick Children

One of the things that will never be forgotten about Chadwick Boseman is how much of a hero he was off screen. The "Black Panther" star was known for being generous with fans, especially young children fighting illnesses, and his final conversation with "Black Panther" producer Nate Moore was about how important it was to give these kids joyous moments. Nate told People that Chadwick’s last text to him read in part, “People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease. If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment, and hopefully moments [as] he goes through the bags, then we made a difference in his life."

Clips

