News of the late Chadwick Boseman's private battle with cancer surprised his fans and former co-stars, giving them a deeper understanding of the actor and what he was going through over the last four years. One of those people is Chadwick's "Da 5 Bloods" co-star Clarke Peters, who wasn't aware of the health battle he was facing as they shot the movie in Thailand last spring. During an interview on ITV's "Good Morning Britain," Clarke shared kind words about his co-star – and admitted that he got the wrong impression of Chadwick as people doted on him on set. "I'm thinking, 'Well, maybe the Black Panther thing went to his head.' But now … I regret even having those thoughts because they were really looking after him," he said through tears.

