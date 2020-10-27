Also available on the nbc app

The late Chadwick Boseman's older brother is opening up about his own experience with cancer. Choreographer and dancer Kevin Boseman revealed on social media earlier this month that he battled the disease and has been in remission for two years. "I wanted to share because, while it's been a year of profound loss and tragedy for so many of us… This is good news. Something to smile about. Something to shout about. I hope you're smiling and shouting with me," he wrote in part on his Instagram Stories, per Revolt TV and The Grio.

