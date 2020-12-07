Also available on the nbc app

What a blast from the past! Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, took fans on a trip down memory lane with the "Greatest of All Time" special honoring iconic pop culture breakthroughs. The top moments of the night included a steamy kiss between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, a touching tribute to late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman from Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle and much more!

