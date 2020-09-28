Also available on the nbc app

Sienna Miller revealed that her late “21 Bridges” co-star Chadwick Boseman took a pay cut on the film to increase her own salary. The star spoke to Empire saying, “Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid. It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced. That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.

