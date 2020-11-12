Also available on the nbc app

The late Chadwick Boseman is getting recognition for his last acting role. On Nov. 12, the "Black Panther" star received a posthumous Gotham Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in the upcoming Netflix film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Chadwick, who died in August following a private, four-year battle with colon cancer, was nominated in the category alongside John Magaro, Jesse Plemons, Jude Law and Riz Ahmed.

