Chadwick Boseman's life and legacy is being honored - and the special tribute is truly fit for a king. The late actor, who passed away last month after a battle with colon cancer, will now be remembered with a stunning mural by concept artist Nikkolas Smith at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. "As a former Disney Imagineer, I had the honor of working on a major children’s hospital initiative and Avengers Campus as my final two assignments. Seeing Chadwick’s heart for people in-person, and later discovering his courageous battle with cancer, I was inspired to create this tribute to honor his life and legacy. To us, he was and will always be T’Challa. Long Live The King," the inscription on the mural reads.

