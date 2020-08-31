Also available on the nbc app

Winston Duke is also paying his respects to Chadwick Boseman. The "Us" star honored the late actor's life and legacy in a heartfelt Instagram tribute as he reflected on Chadwick's profound influence on his career and their fateful introduction before working together on "Black Panther." Winston recalled, "When I saw you in person for the first time at my audition for Black Panther, you acknowledged me and my dream by saying, 'He's ready!' Man, your words that day made me feel like my dream was finally real! Chadwick then proceeded to show us collectively every day on set what it was to be a leading man. Not only through his work but by how he welcomed and created a space for all of us to feel safe, open and bold."

