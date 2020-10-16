Also available on the nbc app

Chadwick Boseman's wife has filed a probate case in Los Angeles since the late actor died without a will. According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, Taylor Simone Ledward has requested for a judge to name her an administrator of her husband's estate with limited authority. Ledward listed the estimated value of the "Black Panther" star's estate at $938,500. The documents also state that the A-lister is survived by his parents and his wife. No other family members were listed. Boseman sadly passed away on Aug. 28 following a private 4-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

