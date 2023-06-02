Chad Michael Murray is turning up the heat! On Thursday, the actor’s wife, Sarah Roemer, shared a steamy video of her man showing off his chiseled abs on Instagram. In the clip, the “One Tree Hill” alum slides shut the bathroom doors of his hotel room while saying “I love you” to his wife while showing off his ultra-tone physique and wearing a low-hanging pair of sweatpants. Chad and Sarah secretly tied the knot in 2015 after meeting on set of the TV series “Chosen.” Since then, they have welcomed two kids.

