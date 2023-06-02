Main Content

Chad Michael Murray Shows Off His Chiseled Abs In Shirtless Video

CLIP06/02/23

Chad Michael Murray is turning up the heat! On Thursday, the actor’s wife, Sarah Roemer, shared a steamy video of her man showing off his chiseled abs on Instagram. In the clip, the “One Tree Hill” alum slides shut the bathroom doors of his hotel room while saying “I love you” to his wife while showing off his ultra-tone physique and wearing a low-hanging pair of sweatpants. Chad and Sarah secretly tied the knot in 2015 after meeting on set of the TV series “Chosen.” Since then, they have welcomed two kids.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: chad michael murray, one tree hill, abs, Chad Michael Murray Abs, Chad Michael Murray One Tree Hill, Chad Michael Murray Wife, Sarah Roemer, Chad Michael Murray Sarah Roemer
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.