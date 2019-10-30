Chad Michael Murray Nearly Died At Age 15: 'They Had A Priest At The End Of My Bed'

Also available on the NBC app

Chad Michael Murray is grateful to be alive. The "One Tree Hill" alum recalled a terrifying near-death experience from more than 20 years ago, telling SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show" that he suffered internal bleeding from twisted intestines at age 15. Chad explained why his condition wasn't apparent until it was almost too late and how a nurse working "against the grain" saved his life. Now 38 and a married father of two, the actor said he prioritizes clean eating and avoiding alcohol to stay healthy, and is at a place where he feels "blessed" to do what he loves.

