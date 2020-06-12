Also available on the nbc app

Family of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, the two missing children of Lori Vallow, tragically confirmed that the remains found on the property of Vallow's husband Chad Daybell were in fact her 17-year-old and 7-year-old children. Daybell has been charged with destroying evidence and has yet to enter a plea. Vallow was previously charged with deserting her children and pleaded not guilty. Access legal expert Alison Triessl breaks down what happens next.

