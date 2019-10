Also available on the NBC app

My oh my! Chace Crawford has fans freaking out over his eye-popping bulge from a promotional calendar for Amazon's cheeky new series "The Boys." The actor leaves little to the imagination as he poses in a spandex superhero bodysuit as his character "The Deep." The Internet quickly reacted to the "Gossip Girl" alum's "big" revelation with a "girth" of comments that ranged from shock to complete awe.

