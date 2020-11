Also available on the nbc app

Former “Gossip Girl” costars Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford had a virtual reunion! The two got together for a virtual chat as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, where they shared behind-the-scenes stories from their days as Dan Humphrey and Nate Archibald. The actors revealed that they think the ending of the series “didn’t really line up with the character of Dan.”

