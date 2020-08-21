Also available on the nbc app

"The Boys" stars Chace Crawford and Jessie T. Usher hilariously spilled on the detailed process of sliding into their extra-tight superhero costumes as The Deep and A-Train, respectively, while chatting with Access Hollywood about the new season of the Amazon Prime original series. "No Vaseline, no oil or anything like that, but I do need assistance!" Jessie confessed, laughing. "There's no clean [way of] getting in and out of that suit without help. Trust me! I've gotten better at it, but it's just nice to have a helping hand, somebody to pull things up into the right area or help adjust something from being in the wrong area." Plus, Chace revealed if fans can expect another cheeky calendar from his character! Season 2 of "The Boys" premieres Sept. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

