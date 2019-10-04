Chace Crawford Got 'Weird' DMs After Viral Shot Of His Bulge In 'The Boys' Calendar

Also available on the NBC app

Chace Crawford is finally addressing the elephant in the room! The "Gossip Girl" alum spilled the tea on the viral promotional calendar for his Amazon series "The Boys," months after he made headlines for his eye-popping bulge. "I thought it was so funny," Chace said of the attention. "But I don't think anyone got a bigger kick out of it than [co-creator] Eric Kripke. He thought it was the funniest thing in the world." Chace portrays aquatic superhero The Deep in the TV show, which requires him to slip into a spandex suit leaving little to the imagination!

