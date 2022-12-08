Celine Dion is opening up about her health as she reveals she has been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," she said in an Instagram video. Celine also tearfully revealing that she will have to reschedule and cancel some of her 2023 shows as she focuses on her health.

