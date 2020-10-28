Also available on the nbc app

Celine Dion shared rare photos of her twin boys, Nelson and Eddy, on her Instagram in honor of their 10th birthday and her babies are definitely all grown up! In the photo’s caption, the proud mom shared how much “joy, love, and laughter” her boys have brought to their lives and also paid tribute to her late husband, René Angélil, who she said she knows is “watching over” them and is “very proud.” The sweet milestone comes at the same time as big career news for Celine, who just revealed she’ll be appearing in the romantic film, “Text For You” alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

