It's a celebration for Céline Dion's twin boys! The singer shared rare photos of sons Eddy and Nelson along with a sweet message in honor of their birthday. "Double the laughter and double the love," the Grammy winner wrote. "Happy 9th birthday, Nelson and Eddy! I'm so very proud of my boys. I love you!" Céline also has an 18-year-old son named René-Charles. She shared her three children with late husband René Angélil, who died of cancer in January 2016.

