Also available on the nbc app

Celine Dion is open to finding romance again! The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" where she said that while she's not currently dating, she is open to finding love and marrying again in the future. Celine lost her husband Rene Angelil in 2016 after he battled with throat cancer. She previously chatted with Access Hollywood and shared how she's proud of how she's dealt with the tragic loss of her husband. PHOTOS: Céline Dion Wows In 6 Wildly Different Looks In New York City: See Her Eclectic Style!

Appearing: