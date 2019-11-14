Also available on the nbc app

Give Céline Dion another spoonful of peanut butter! The music icon gushed about her relatable favorite snack during an interview on "CBS This Morning" with Gayle King. "I love peanut butter so bad," she revealed, before adding that she also enjoys Lebanese food. Céline is currently getting ready to hit the road again on the "Courage World Tour," which is her first in more than a decade. "Every time you do it, you have to do it like it's the first time," she said.

