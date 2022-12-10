Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photo With Her & Jason Sudeikis' Kids At Disneyland: 'My Favorite Place'
Céline Dion is staying strong amid her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome. The songstress revealed on Thursday that she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, which affects roughly one in a million people. The day after her announcement, a source gave People an update on Céline: "Céline is overwhelmed and moved by the outpouring of love and support from her fans. It's been a very difficult time and she has a hard road ahead of her, but she is doing everything she can to get back on stage and see her fans."