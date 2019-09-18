Celine Dion: 'I Miss To Be Touched... I Miss What A Husband Would Do'

Also available on the NBC app

Celine Dion is getting candid about life after the death of her husband René Angélil. The superstar was on "Today" where she revealed she misses being hugged and being told "you're beautiful." The singer's husband sadly passed away in 2016 after a battle with cancer at the age of 73. In April 2019, Celine chatted with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles and said she's "proud" of how she dealt with the loss of her husband.

