Celine Dion Fans Outraged After She Gets Snubbed From Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers List

CLIP01/03/23

Celine Dion's fans are looking for the power of love! The Grammy award winner, and powerhouse vocalist, was left off of Rolling Stone's Jan. 1 list of "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time," sparking outrage from the "I'm Alive" songstress' fan base. While the list was said to encompass musicians "from Sinatra to Selena to SZA," many were quick to call out those who were missing. "Respectfully, not including Celine Dion...in this list is borderline treasonous," one twitter user wrote.

