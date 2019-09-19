Access Hollywood
Celine Dion Begs Drake Not To Get Tattoo Of Her Face But Invites Him Out For A Drink Instead

CLIP09/19/19
Details
Celine Dion just shot down Drake's idea for some new ink! Back in 2017, the rapper told the Canadian icon that he was "a year away from a Celine tat." When recently asked by iHeartRadio about that plan, Celine turned to the camera and begged him to never do it. "You can write me love letters, you can send me autographs for my kids, you can come and visit … but please, I mean, this is not the moneymaker over here," she said, gesturing to her face.

Clips (100)

