Also available on the nbc app

Ryan Reynolds loves to troll his wife Blake Lively. The actor took to social media to finally make things Instagram official with his wife of nearly nine years, sharing photos from the Free Guy premiere and writing, What a huge night for Free Guy. And what a huge night for Blake Lively because this means we're Instagram official. I know how important that was to her.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 1 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution