There are so many stars starting off 2020 single, so let's get them mingling! Celebrity matchmaker and dating expert Alessandra Conti from Matchmakers In The City tells Access Hollywood who she would pair up with Channing Tatum, Liam Hemsworth, Tiffany Haddish and other single stars. Plus, who does she think Wendy Williams would have sparks fly with?

