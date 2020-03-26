Also available on the NBC app

Shani Darden to the rescue! The celebrity esthetician and skincare expert joined Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles for a video chat to share her professional advice for keeping your complexion looking its best during this extra time at home. Shani revealed her tips for banishing breakouts, fighting fine lines and wrinkles and more. Plus, find out how to create the perfect spa experience from the comfort of your own bathroom!

