Get ready to chow down! Celebrity chef Jet Tila heated up the kitchen on "Access Daily" to serve up "low-maintenance Lo mein" for hosts Kit Hoover, Mario Lopez and Scott Evans — in just three minutes! The star of Food Network's "Ready, Jet, Cook" also shared a few of his tasty tricks while whipping up the delicious dish. For more tips and recipes, check out the Food Network Kitchen app.

