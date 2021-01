Also available on the nbc app

Donald Trump and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. The president took to Twitter to reveal the news writing, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!.” Celebrities like Dove Cameron, Sophia Bush, Josh Gad and more took to social media to react to the news.

