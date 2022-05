Also available on the nbc app

Cedric The Entertainer enlisted the help of his A-list pals to kick off the 2021 Emmys - and it was exactly what we needed. The star started his opening skit by promising viewers that this wasn't going to be an "Emmys light, " instead he took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and rocked the mic rapping Biz Markie's iconic song, "Just A Friend."

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution