Cedric Benson, NFL and Texas Longhorns Star, Dies In Motorcycle Crash At 36

College football great and longtime NFL running back Cedric Benson has passed away. The athlete died in a motorcycle crash in Texas on Aug. 17, his attorney confirmed to multiple outlets. Benson was a standout player for the University of Texas before spending eight years as a pro with the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. His coaches and colleagues flooded social media with sorrow and condolences over the sad news.

