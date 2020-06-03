Also available on the nbc app

California cattle rancher Kiah Twisselman made headlines after she lost 125 pounds after she followed five simple steps that changed her life – and she said it all stemmed from self-love instead of shame. In a candid interview with Access Hollywood, Kiah shares how she felt ashamed of weighing more than her fiancé at nearly 300 pounds, but it wasn’t till she picked up a book that she realized she needed to change her mindset in order to change her health. Kiah shares her empowering story and what she hopes her fans will gain from her journey.

Appearing: