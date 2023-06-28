Journalist Catt Sadler recently made headlines after revealing she underwent a facelift, eye lift and neck lift at age 48 and has documented her recovery from the procedures on social media. The former E! News host has a successful podcast called "It Sure Is A Beautiful Day," where she's become a strong voice for women. Connecting on topics like midlife and aging, she's now getting candid about her experience with plastic surgery. "It's not that I elected this to change myself because I need fixing, I'm doing this because it's a gift to myself," she shared with Access Hollywood in an exclusive interview.

