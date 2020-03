Also available on the NBC app

Before "Cats" began filming, the entire cast went to cat school to learn how to act more like felines! Francisco Caceres of Telemundo's "Un Nuevo Día" talked to Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Francesca Hayward and more stars of the movie musical about their experience at the school. "It's like a weird drama school experiment that everyone took very seriously," Rebel Wilson explained.

Appearing: