Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Her Kids Have The 'Fire In Their Bellies' To Act

CLIP03/02/21
Catherine Zeta-Jones is still feeling the love for husband Michael Douglas after two decades of marriage! The actress gushed to Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about her husband and admitted that their long lasting marriage is like a "lifetime in Hollywood." Catherine also opened up about their two kiddos and revealed if they also share a passion for acting. Plus, the star chatted about making her debut on "Prodigal Son" as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, which you can watch Tuesdays on Fox.

