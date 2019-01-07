Also available on the nbc app

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas hit the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes where Catherine confirms a story Michael previously shared on Access Live about how their romance began. And, the "Queen America" star shares her memories about getting flowers from Michael when she was filming a movie in Scotland, following their first meeting. Plus, Michael dishes on working with Alan Arkin and Danny DeVito in "The Kominsky Method."

Appearing: