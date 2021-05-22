Also available on the nbc app

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are the proud parents of a high school grad! The superstar couple’s daughter Carys graduated from high school with honors and the 51-year-old actress shared a touching tribute in honor of her daughter’s big accomplishment. “Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter. Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you,” she wrote alongside the sweet family snaps. Michael also posted a sweet dedication for their daughter with the caption, “Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! Dad.”

