Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' flame for each other is stronger than ever! The spouses of nearly two decades shared a tender moment on the Access Hollywood kiss cam at the 2019 Emmy Awards. "The Kominsky Method" star was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Michael also chatted with Access' Mario Lopez about the special honor of being nominated in a comedy category – an area he isn't usually known for – and alongside his old pal Ted Danson.

