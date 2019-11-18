Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Get Perfect Marriage Advice From Dad Kirk For Anniversary

Also available on the NBC app

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are celebrating a relationship milestone! The Oscar winners marked their 19th wedding anniversary on Nov. 18 and Catherine shared the straightforward advice they got from Michael's father, Kirk Douglas, ahead of the special occasion. The 102-year-old Hollywood icon knows a thing or two about maintaining a successful marriage – he and wife Anne Buydens, 100, said "I do" in 1954!

Appearing: