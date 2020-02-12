Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Get Adorable Puppy After Kirk Douglas' Death

Also available on the NBC app

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have added a new furry, four-legged member to their family! The actress took to Instagram to debut their adorable little puppy, Taylor Douglas, in a heartwarming video. Catherine posted, "Introducing Taylor Douglas to the world." The "Chicago" star didn't reveal where they got the precious pooch, but it's clear they have quickly fallen in love with the pup following the recent passing of Michael's father, Kirk Douglas.

Appearing: