Catherine Zeta-Jones scored a few points with her son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19, over her upcoming role in the adventure series "National Treasure: Edge of History"! "I became very cool when I told them I was doing a TV series for 'National Treasure,'" she told Access Hollywood at the 2022 D23 Expo. "I said, 'When you were about four or five, there were these really good movies that came out with Nicolas Cage and Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha.' And they went, 'We know. That is so cool, mama.' So, I'm really cool now." "National Treasure: Edge Of History" premieres Dec. 14 on Disney+.

