Catherine Zeta-Jones Raves About Daughter Carys As She Shares Summer Photos: 'Enjoy Every Moment'

CLIP08/04/22

Carys Zeta Douglas is living her best life! The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones gave her Instagram fans a rare glimpse at her life behind-the-scenes in a new post shared on Thursday. In the pics, she has fun in the sun with her 21-year-old brother Dylan on a boat. In the caption, she revealed why she has stepped back from posting as much on Instagram in the past.

Tags: carys zeta jones, catherine zeta jones, micahael douglas, dylan douglas
