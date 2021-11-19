Also available on the nbc app

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are loving their third decade of wedded bliss! The Oscar winners celebrated 21 years of marriage on Nov. 18 and marked the occasion with romantic Instagram tributes. Michael kicked things off with a swoon-worthy throwback video of his and Catherine's best moments together. For her part, Catherine chose a black-and-white snap of her and Michael with their arms around one another, letting her longtime love know that she's not going anywhere.

