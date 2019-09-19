Catherine Oxenberg's Daughter India Is Writing A Book About Her Time In NXIVM Cult

Also available on the NBC app

Catherine Oxenberg is on a mission to help other mothers. The actress and author sat down with Access Hollywood to discuss Lifetime's upcoming movie "Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter" about her harrowing experience of trying to rescue daughter India Oxenberg from the infamous sex cult. Catherine explained, "The reason really for making the film was to educate people, so that nobody would have to go through what my daughter went through." She also admitted that India has future plans to share her story with the world in her own words. "I think it's important as part of India's healing process," Catherine said.

