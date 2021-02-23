Also available on the nbc app

Catelynn Lowell is growing her family! The "Teen Mom OG" star and her longtime love, Tyler Baltierra, announced on Instagram this week that they're expecting another child together. The happy news comes two months after the reality star told fans she'd suffered a pregnancy loss. "This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon," Catelynn wrote in her Instagram post breaking the news.

