Leave it to Cate Blanchett to take quarantine fashion to a chic and sustainable new level! The Oscar winner recycled multiple looks from her A-list wardrobe while stepping out for the 2020 Venice Film Festival. By Thursday, Cate had hit the red carpet in not one but two updated ensembles, first wowing in a shimmering navy gown by Esteban Cortazar that featured a white trim and cape. The jury president then wowed in another familiar style, trading the black feathered skirt from a McQueen dress she wore in 2016 for sleek trousers, pairing the outfit with a tailored black jacket – and face mask, of course!

