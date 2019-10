Also available on the NBC app

The "Jersey Shore" cast claims they weren't making the dough when they first started out! Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro told Access that they only had five dollars to their names when they first started the hit show back in 2009 and didn't make money for Season 1, despite its breakout success. Plus, Vinny, Ronnie and co-star Angelina Pivarnick spill if they had any regrets going on the show.

